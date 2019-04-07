Dera seeks followers’ feedback for supporting a political party

With political parties in Punjab shying away to seek support from the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the dera followers on Sunday gathered in large numbers in Sangrur, Moga, Patiala, Bathinda and Barnala districts of the Malwa region to observe its 71st foundation day and 13th anniversary of Jaam-e-Insan (nectar of the humanitarianism).

It was the first huge gathering of the dera followers in Punjab after the conviction of their head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case by a Panchkula court on August 25, 2017.

Though it was a show of strength, the dera did not make any announcement to support any party in the Lok Sabha elections. Dera authorities, however, said the decision in this regard would be taken after a meeting of its political affairs wing soon. Ram Singh, member of dera’s political wing in Punjab said feedback of the followers is being taken in view of upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In Sangrur, the religious congregation was held in Sunam and Dhuri towns where members of the dera and its state political affairs wing addressed the gathering.

Mohan Singh, a member of the dera management, said: “The decision to support a political party will be taken with the consent of followers.”

The dera followers said that they will vote for candidates who promise to eradicate drug menace and other evils from the society. The speakers and members of political affairs wing asked the followers to remain united ahead of general elections in the country.

“It is not a political function, we had just gathered to observe the foundation day of the dera,” said Harinder Mangwal, a member of the 45-executive dera committee of Punjab.

“We will definitely cast our vote but now we are taking feedback from our followers. The political affairs wing will take a final call on supporting a party soon,” he added.

