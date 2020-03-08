Despite advisory, Panjab Univ hosts Gurdas Maan concert 

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 00:53 IST

More than 1,000 students came together to hear Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan at Panjab University campus on Saturday, despite directives by University Grants Commission (UGC) to avoid such gatherings in view of coronavirus. The concert was organised by Rahul Kumar, the vice president of Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC).

The UGC on March 5 had issued an advisory to varsities directing them to avoid large gatherings on campuses. On Saturday, some students had even come forward to demand that the concert be cancelled.

The fatal viral infection that originated in China has infected more than one lakh people and claimed over 3,500 lives worldwide. The number of confirmed cases in India has reached 34, though none has been reported in Chandigarh and its surrounding areas.

Chetan Chaudhary, president of PUCSC, who was against holding the concert, said, “I had asked the university officials to call off the concert due to the virus, and not put lives of students at risk.”

Students enjoying Maan’s performance at PU on Saturday. ( Ravi Kumar/HT )

A university official, on condition of anonymity, admitted that a few students had come to the vice-chancellor’s residence on Saturday, demanding that the concert be cancelled. “However, the organisers gave an undertaking that they will take precautions during the concert,” he said.

Rahul Kumar was not available for comments, while the PU official spokesperson said: “The university did not cancel the concert at the last moment as the permission was given to them much earlier. The university administration will comply with the UGC advisory.”