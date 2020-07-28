Despite collection of cow cess, Jalandhar has no cattle pound

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 18:03 IST

Despite the persisting stray cattle menace, which has led to several road mishaps in the district, the Jalandhar municipal corporation (MC) has not built any cattle pond or cowshed to tackle the problem. However, the MC continues to collect a hefty cow cess from locals every year.

The MC had approved Rs 50 lakh for constructing a cattle pound in Shahkot in 2019. However, the MC stopped work last year after spending Rs 34.51 lakh and is yet to resume work. Besides, the MC has no other government establishment to house stray cattle in the district.

Moreover, the existing cowsheds being run by NGOs are already filled to capacity and are refusing to take in any more cattle. They are also not rising to the MC’s aid as the civic body does not provide any aid for running cowsheds.

A senior MC official, on request of anonymity, said the MC had collected Rs 1.72 crore from cow cess in 2019-20, Rs 1 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 19.64 lakh in 2017-18. The state government has been levying cow cess on liquor, fuel and some other items since 2016.

Deputy director of animal husbandry Dr Mohinder Pal said, “Everyday at least one animal is injured after being hit by a vehicle. Our teams provide the best possible treatment. However, in absence of a proper place where the animal can be shifted after being provided first-aid not many survive.”

He said many animals had been shifted to a cattle pound in Kanian Kalan village under the Shahkot tehsil. The cowshed is run by an NGO with the help of the state government but is also now almost full.

“The MC has been dilly-dallying on the matter and is not constructing a cattle pound in the district,” Dr Pal said.

A Jalandhar-based NGO People for Animals, which treats sick animals, including cows, had brought an injured cow from Hazara village. “The MC officials did not assist us though many locals offered to help,” says Manpreet Kaur of Hazara resident.

MC health officer Dr Krishan Shama said, “There are two gaushalas being run by NGOs that are already overcrowded. The MC has an agreement with a Faridkot-based NGO.”

He said work at a cattle pound in Shahkot was stopped months ago and he was unaware its status. He, however, blamed rural cattle owners for letting their animals loose in the city.

MC commissioner Karnesh Sharma could not be reached for comments.

District BJP president and councillor from ward two Susheel Sharma said corruption was rampant in the municipal corporation. “Every year, they approve funds for cattle pounds but they have not constructed it so far. “I have taken up the matter of proper utilisation of MC cess but to no avail,” he said.