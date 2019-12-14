e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Chandigarh

Dhindsa Jr gives SAD session, splinter group’s event a miss

Parminder, who is MLA from Lehragaga, was also absent from the party’s delegate session in which Sukhbir Singh Badal was re-elected as the SAD chief

chandigarh Updated: Dec 14, 2019 23:21 IST
Surjit Singh
Surjit Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

AMRITSAR Former minister and leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislature group in the state assembly Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Saturday skipped both the functions — one held by the party at the SGPC headquarters and another by his father Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and splinter groups at a Chief Khalsa Diwan-run school — held on the occasion of 99th foundation day of the party SAD.

Parminder, who is MLA from Lehragaga, was also absent from the party’s delegate session in which Sukhbir Singh Badal was re-elected as the SAD chief. Parminder had earlier said he was a delegate and will attend the session at Teja Singh Samundari Hall.

Replying to a question that whether his son will go along with him, Dhindsa senior said: “I don’t think a son can leave his father”.

HE WAS ON LEAVE: SAD

The SAD sent a communiqué to media around one-and-half hour after the session Parminder’s absence remained a hot topic in political circles.

In a release, party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said: “Former minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa had taken permission from the SAD president to miss the two-day delegate session. He called the party chief two days back to disclose that he had to attend to urgent personal work in Mumbai and sought permission to miss the delegate session. The party president accepted his request.”

Cheema said during his conversation with Sukhbir, Parminder reposed faith in his leadership as well as the policies and programmes of the party.

Former Patti MLA Adaish Partap Singh Kairon also skipped the delegate session. Kairon is son-in-law of the SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal.

SAD LEADERS SLAM TAKSALIS

The SAD leaders termed the splinter group, Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali, a party with no mass base. Former SGPC president Jagir Kaur read out a resolution against them stating “the Taksalis are paid elements fielded to weaken the representative political party of the Sikhs. Their sole motive is to help the Congress which is the enemy of Sikhs.”

“Being part of the SAD, these so-called Taksalis themselves kept on proposing name of Sukhbir for party president and played role in the decision-making process. It is very unfortunate that they are criticising him now,” said former minister Sikandar Singh Maluka.

tags
top news
Cong, Centre spar on citizenship act, protests claim another life
Cong, Centre spar on citizenship act, protests claim another life
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
3 killed in fire at four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh
3 killed in fire at four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh
10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan after tiff over pen: Cops
10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan after tiff over pen: Cops
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
The Body movie review: Rishi-Emraan’s film lacks depth
The Body movie review: Rishi-Emraan’s film lacks depth
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul’s ‘Parivar Bachao’ rally, not ‘Bharat Bachao’: Prakash Javadekar
Rahul’s ‘Parivar Bachao’ rally, not ‘Bharat Bachao’: Prakash Javadekar
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News