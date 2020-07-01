e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Dial 0161-4085039 on facing waterlogging during rains in Ludhiana

Dial 0161-4085039 on facing waterlogging during rains in Ludhiana

A team of 242 members has also been deployed to deal with the problem in over 80 low-lying areas, which have been identified by the MC

chandigarh Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has set up a 24/7 flood control room - 0161-4085039-to deal with water logging woes during the rainy season.

A team of 242 members has also been deployed to deal with the problem in over 80 low-lying areas, which have been identified by the MC.

The control room will remain operational from July 1 to September 30, and work in three shifts. The field staff will have to apprise them of the action which has been taken against the complaints. The residents can also complain about slow lifting of garbage at the helpline number.

Officials said that two poclain machines have been deputed to clean the main drain of the city – Buddha nullah. Different teams will patrol the nullah to avoid overflow of sewer water.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said,”No leave will be sanctioned during the monsoon, except in case of emergency. Cleaning of road gullies is also being taken up. The employees will remain on field and I will also conduct inspections.”

Apart from the control room, the residents can also complaint at the following numbers in case of emergency:

Zone A:

Zonal commissioner Navraj Brar: 9888888802

Superintending engineer Rajinder Singh: 9780900123

Superintending engineer Tirath Bansal: 9780039429

Executive engineer Pradeep Kumar: 9780039407

SDO Ekjot Singh: 9780013004

Nodal officer (health) Ashwani Sahota: 981444448

Zone B:

Zonal commissioner Swati Tiwana: 7508161360

Superintending engineer Rajinder Singh: 9780900123

Superintending engineer Praveen Singla: 9780039433

Engineer Parshotam Lal: 9780039479

Chief sanitary inspector Ameer Singh Bajwa: 9988096286

Zone C:

Zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain: 9988234600

Superintending engineer Ravinder Garg: 9988820840

Superintending engineer Rahul Gagneja: 9780039434

Engineer Amandeep Grewal: 9988830795

Chief sanitary inspector Jagjit Singh: 9646101121

Zone D:

Zonal commissioner Kulpreet Singh: 9855883389

Superintending engineer Ravinder Garg: 9988820840

Superintending engineer Rahul Gagneja: 9780039434

SDO Anshul Garcha: 9815144612

Chief sanitary inspector Bantu Singh: 9646006886

top news
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
Priyanka Gandhi clears dues on Lutyens’ bungalow hours after govt notice
Priyanka Gandhi clears dues on Lutyens’ bungalow hours after govt notice
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law includes Pannun
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law includes Pannun
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In