Dialysis for Covid patients in Chandigarh now a call away

Dialysis for Covid patients in Chandigarh now a call away

Residents can now ring up the mobile number 7087007434 and book a slot for maintenance dialysis

chandigarh Updated: Sep 28, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

In the Covid-19 review meeting here on Monday, Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore said the system of dialysis for outdoor Covid positive patients had been streamlined.

City residents could now ring up the mobile number 70870-07434 and book a slot for maintenance dialysis. The patients will be picked and dropped in dedicated ambulances.

Happy about the declining number of positive cases in the city, Badnore said Chandigarh was proud that PGIMER had been selected for trial of Covid vaccine, for which eligible residents could register their names on PGIMER’s website.

The administrator also stressed on the importance of monitoring the health of Covid patients in home quarantine. “They should contact the control rooms in their areas for medical consultation, or in case of deterioration in their health conditions, or for the requirement of an ambulance,” he said.

