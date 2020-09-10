DIPRO selections in Haryana under HC lens

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:53 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday said appointments, if any, made by the Haryana government on the posts of district information and public relation officers (DIPROs) will be subject to the outcome of petition before it.

The high court bench of justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa was hearing a plea from Ravi Yadav, a Rewari resident and others, who had alleged the result for these posts was declared on August 27 and revised result too was out the same day on complaints regarding wrong questions/answers for the recruitment test.

The changes in result could not have been done the same day, given the number of complaints, the court was told. As many as 10 posts were advertised and test conducted on August 11. Interviews were conducted on September 9 and September 10.

The high court bench while posting the matter for hearing for September 16 has sought response from Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and the state government.