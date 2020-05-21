e-paper
Do not leave premises, Panjab University tells employees

The notice was issued after it was seen that many employees leave the premises during duty hours

chandigarh Updated: May 21, 2020 01:19 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Panjab University reopened its offices on May 13 with 33% staffers on rotational-basis.
Panjab University reopened its offices on May 13 with 33% staffers on rotational-basis.(HT FILE)
         

Panjab University registrar Karamjeet Singh issued a notice on May 18 asking employees to leave their offices only if necessary during working hours, to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The notice was issued after it was seen that many employees leave the premises during duty hours.

Panjab University reopened its offices on May 13 with 33% staffers on rotational-basis.

Registrar Karamjeet Singh said, “We have taken this step to prevent the virus from spreading. Employees have to strictly adhere to safety norms of the government to ensure it.”

To make sure movement of employees is minimal during duty hours, the non-teaching fraternity of the university has written a letter to the PU administration seeking change in their timings.

President of the Panjab University Staff (non-teaching) Association (PUSA), Deepak Kaushik said, “Our employees have to move from time to time, which is crucial for our work. Every time we go out to eat lunch, thermal scanning is done. So, we have asked the university to change our timings, so that we can enter at 9am and leave at 2pm, before lunch time.”

A PU senator while raising his concerns said, “The university needs to ensure that employees staying in containment zones do not report for duty. I have learnt that an employee from Dhanas, which is a containment zone, attended work at the university.”

