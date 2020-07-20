Don’t reopen schools till there is Covid vaccine, parents in Ludhiana tell MHRD

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:07 IST

Several parents from Ludhiana have asked the ministry of human resource and development (MHRD) to reopen schools only when a vaccine is developed and no positive case is reported for at least a month.

On July 17, the MHRD department of school education and literacy, had written to education secretaries of all states and Union Territories, asking parents to send their feedback on the ministry’s email id, coordinationee1@gmail.com or rsamplay.edu.nic.in, on when they will be comfortable with reopening of school and specify their expectations when they reopen.

Majority of parents suggested that children are secure at home and asked who will be responsible if schools reopen in the next three months and student gets infected there. They said it is better if schools reopen in the next academic session.

A parent, Mandeep Bhullar, a resident of Pakhowal Road, said, “My son is studying at a private school in Class 7. I have sent feedback to MHRD stating that with surging Covid-19 cases in the country, there is no need to reopen schools as children below the age of 10 will be at high risk. Schools should be reopen only after a vaccine is developed.”

Ishneet Sharma, another parent, and resident of Punjab Mata Nagar, said, “We should take precautions and focus on online learning for now. In my opinion, schools should reopen in October as the number of cases should dip by then and we can also expect a vaccine, Also, schools should keep ACs switched off, which will be possible in October. We must take precautions, train our children to maintain social distancing and optimise this time with online learning.”

Another parent from Chandigarh Road, Baljit Singh, said, “My kids are studying in Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 39, Jamalpur, and Vardhman International School. Safety of children is very important at this hour with the rising in number of coronavirus cases, schools should not re-open in the next three months.”