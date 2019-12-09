DPS Jalandhar holds Cultural extravaganza

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 15:16 IST

Delhi Public School, Jalandhar, organised its annual function, Expressions and reflections, at the school auditorium on Saturday. The theme was retrospection. A cultural extravaganza and a prize distribution ceremony was held.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma was the chief guest.

Vice- chairman Thakur Arun Singh and his wife Vasudha Singh, Colonel AK Maini (retd) were the guests of honour.Head girl Bhaavya Kaul extended a formal welcome to the guests. The event kicked off with the lamp lighting ceremony.

Principal Ritu Kaul presented the school’s annual report highlighting its achievements.

Students, who excelled in different fields were felicitated. The trophy for the best house of the school was awarded to Carnations.

The cultural extravaganza commenced with a musical medley, Aaiya meherban and Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge. Classes Prenursery to 3 presented a play.Classes 1, 2 and 3 performed a group dance. Classes 4 to 11 presented plays on science and fiction.