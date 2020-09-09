e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Dr Kang tipped to be Chandigarh’s next director health services

Dr Kang tipped to be Chandigarh’s next director health services

Dr Kang was recently given the commendation certificate by UT administration for her services while on front-line duty amid the Covid pandemic.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Dr Amandeep Kang
Dr Amandeep Kang
         

Dr Amandeep Kang, in-charge, department of gynaecology, Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, is tipped to be UT’s next director health services.

Though formal appointment orders are awaited, senior UT officials confirmed that Dr Kang has been selected from the panel of three doctors recommended by the Punjab government.

Incumbent director, Dr G Dewan, is retiring this month after a three-year stint.

The interviews for the post were held on August 8, following which the UT administrator gave the go-ahead for Dr Kang’s appointment.

Dr Kang was recently given the commendation certificate by UT administration for her services while on front-line duty amid the Covid pandemic.

Officials said the other two doctors who are in the running for the post are Dr Andesh Kang, deputy director of food cell, Kharar, and Dr Balwant Singh, director of Punjab Health System Corporation.

