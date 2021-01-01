e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Dr Sarjivan Kakkar takes charge as Ludhiana civil surgeon

Dr Sarjivan Kakkar takes charge as Ludhiana civil surgeon

Dr Kakkar, who is an eye surgeon, was earlier posted as civil surgeon in Barnala

chandigarh Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 23:03 IST
Dr Sarjivan Kakkar took charge as the civil surgeon of Ludhiana on Friday.

He replaced Dr Rajesh Bagga, who attained superannuation on December 31. Dr Kakkar said ensuring the Covid vaccination process is carried out smoothly will be his top priority.

Dr Kakkar, who is an eye surgeon, was earlier posted as civil surgeon in Barnala. He is not new to the city and was also posted at Ludhiana civil hospital and later served as senior medical officer (SMO) at civil hospital, Jagraon.

He said that the mock drill of the vaccination process has already been carried out successfully.

“Residents of Ludhiana have shown caution and managed to plug the second wave of Covid. However, I will urge them to continue wearing masks, maintain social distancing and wash hands,” he added.

The civil surgeon said upgrading the infrastructure of civil hospital and other health centres is also a priority.

Earlier, four ventilators that were allocated to civil hospitals were being operated by Christian Medical College and Hospital, as there was not enough staff to monitor them. However, things improved later, and the civil hospital received 18 new ventilators.

“We are not well equipped to treat chronic patients and our focus will be to offer services to the poor and needy,” Dr Kakkar said .

