Driver reversing his truck crushes inebriated man to death in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:43 IST

A reversing truck mowed down a man lying unconscious at a vacant plot in front of his wife and son in Jivan Nagar on Thursday night.

According to kin of the victim, they had raised alarm to alert the driver of the truck when he was reversing his vehicle, but in vain.

The Focal Point police have booked the truck driver, who has been identified as Ashok Yadav.

After the incident, Yadav fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind.

The first information report (FIR) in the case was registered following the statement of Indu Devi, wife of 50-year-old Madan Sahni.

Indu told the police that her husband was a labourer.

“He was an acute drinker. On Thursday, someone told us that Madan was lying at a vacant plot. I, along with my son, went there to bring him back home,” she added.

“My husband was lying unconscious at a corner of the plot. We tried to wake him up, but to no avail. We were dragging him when we noticed the reversing truck. We tried to alert the driver, but he did not listen and crushed my husband to death,” Indu said.

Sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Efforts are on to nab the driver, he added.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 22:42 IST