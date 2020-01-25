Drugs spread tentacles in Haryana, govt to have its own NCB soon

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:46 IST

With tentacles of drugs spreading rapidly in the state, Haryana has decided to set up its own narcotics control bureau (NCB) to check the trafficking and abuse of illegal substances. Home minister Anil Vij on Saturday said he would hold a meeting with director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava regarding the structure of the bureau in a day or two.

The data of the past two years — 2018 and 2019 — shows that there has been an increase in drug seizures (worth crores of rupees) and the number of arrests (over 2,000 each year) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police agree that Gurugram and Sirsa belts are “most affected” by the ominous menace. Sirsa district borders Punjab, which is notorious for drugs.

Vij said the spread of drug trafficking and abuse was worrying, hence the decision has been made to set up state’s own NCB, though a special task force (STF) was already in place for the purpose.

“As the STF has several special tasks to handle, the proposed NCB, which would be headed by a top officer with expertise in contraband, will specifically be dedicated to check the drug trafficking and abuse,” he added.

The home minister, however, added that he had also written to the additional chief secretary, social welfare, for setting up at least one well-equipped drug de-addiction centre in all districts of the state.

WORRYING TREND

Significantly enough, the voices of political representatives across the parties are getting louder with every passing day when it comes to assessing the gravity of the situation.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader and MLA of Sirsa’s Ellenabad, Abhay Chautala, who was the first to write to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, home minister Anil Vij and DGP Manoj Yadava for action against those responsible for the illegal trade, said it was sad that the government’s focus so far had only been either on the carriers or addicts.

“The police have completely failed to arrest those who are responsible for sending carriers to jails and getting the youths addicted,” he said, adding that it was an irony that some of the “big fish” behind the illegal trade were “powerful and politically connected” and yet not being nabbed.

Congress MLA from Dabwali Amit Sihag also said he had been highlighting the rapid spread since long, but hardly any concrete step has been taken.

“An effective crackdown is required to check the menace as a very ominous threat is staring at our young generation. I had been urging the government to set up more police posts in the area, but they have built only one,” he added.

BJP MLA from Gurugram Sudhir Singla said the grave threat was not only seen in the metro, but also prevailed among the poor at night shelters in his city.

He said while he had held meetings with police, social organisations and social welfare officials, he would soon undertake apt exercises to curb the menace.