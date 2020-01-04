e-paper
Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Drunk driving on New Year’s Eve: 100 violators fined ₹10 lakh in UT

A total of 259 challans were presented in the courts. These included 100 for driving under the influence of liquor.

chandigarh Updated: Jan 04, 2020 00:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

District courts on Friday collected ₹10 lakh as fine from 100 people who were challaned for drunk driving on New Year’s eve.

A total of 259 challans were presented in the courts. These included 100 for driving under the influence of liquor.

On December 31, the Chandigarh Police had issued 153 challans for the violation.

According to Section 185 of the MV Act, an offender caught for drunken driving for the first time can be punished with up to six months of jail or ₹10,000 fine or both. The vehicle is also impounded. Further, the driving licence is suspended for at least six months.

On Friday, the court of judicial magistrate first class Sachin Kumar Tyagi disposed of 120 challans, including 30 for drunk driving, while in the court of judicial magistrate first class Tanveer Singh, 140 challans were presented, comprising 70 for drunk driving.

In all, ₹15 lakh was realised as fine, of which ₹10 lakh was collected from those fined for drunk driving. Last year, the offence had led to fines totalling ₹2 lakh. Before the amended Motor Vehicles Act came into force in Chandigarh on September 1, the violation invited a penalty of ₹2,000.

