Home / Chandigarh / Dubai-returned man escapes quarantine centre in Ludhiana

Dubai-returned man escapes quarantine centre in Ludhiana

Man was booked but he returned to the centre in the evening

chandigarh Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A Dubai-returned man on Monday fled from the quarantine centre where he was stationed at meritorious school, near Nehru Rose Garden.

The division number 8 police lodged an FIR against the man, but, he returned to the centre in the evening.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, station house officer at division number 8 police station, said senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Gobind Ram told them that Rahul Behal, a resident of Model Town, who was quarantined at the centre, has fled.

Following this, an FIR was lodged against Behal under Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act, but, he returned.

