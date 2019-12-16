e-paper
Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Dues mount to ₹7 crore, AMRIT pharmacy’s operations hit at PGI

Of the total amount ₹2.5 crore is overdue for more than six months

chandigarh Updated: Dec 16, 2019 00:54 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Since its inception in April 2016, the AMRIT pharmacy has provided medicine to more than 56 lakh patients.
The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has failed to pay up ₹7.4 crore to the government-run affordable medicines and reliable implants for treatment (AMRIT) pharmacies running on the campus, which in turn has adversely affected operations of the pharmacy.

AMRIT outlets in PGIMER have been providing medicines, surgical implants under credit to the hospital, to staff and inpatients under the private grant cell, poor patients relief fund, local purchases and also under Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

“An amount of ₹7.4 crore is due to AMRIT pharmacy against drugs, surgical disposables and implants supplied under a credit scheme to PGIMER. Of the total amount ₹2.5 crore is overdue for more than six months,” a letter to the PGIMER director mentions.

Since its inception in April 2016, the AMRIT pharmacy has provided medicine to more than 56,29,000 patients, while benefits in terms of discounts on MRP passed on to the customer is around ₹120 crores.

PGIMER sources said the corporate finance team of government-owned HLL Lifecare Ltd which runs the pharmacies has written to PGIMER director requesting a release of payment towards bills submitted against medicines, surgical and implants given to patients from AMRIT. The letter also mentions that delay in receipt of payments has adversely affected operations of the pharmacy since payments to suppliers could not be met as per agreement.

Giving a detailed account, the letter mentions that ₹3.9 crore is pending towards the pharmacy near the cardiac centre. Similarly, ₹52 lakhs and ₹2.8 crores is to be paid to the pharmacy near the eye centre and Nehru hospital respectively.

When contacted, financial advisor PGIMER Kumar Abhay said there was a technical issue which they are sorting out. “I have written to the concerned office (medical superintendent) and AMRIT authorities to sort it out. The payments will be made without hassle,” Kumar Abhay said.

Director PGIMER, Dr Jagat Ram said he would look into the issue once his office receives the file.

