Dushyant betrayed state’s voters by forming coalition govt: OP Chautala

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 22:08 IST

Out on furlough for two weeks, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Om Prakash Chautala lashed out at his grandson and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala for extending support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even as the people’s mandate threw up a hung assembly in the state.

Chautala, who has worked out an elaborate plan to tour all districts of the state within 14 days, told party workers in Sonepat, “Haryana had given a fractured mandate against the BJP but Dushyant supported them against the people’s wishes. First he, along with a group of people, betrayed the INLD family by splitting the party, then he betrayed the people of the state.”

The INLD supremo further said, “After Ajay (Dushyant’s father) and I went to jail, all eyes were on Dushyant. The tree planted by Devi Lal has become the deputy CM, but if he had the blessings of our party workers, he would have been chief minister today.”

He further took a dig at the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) saying, “They are part of the coalition government but everyone knows how much respect is being paid to them. Now, JJP leaders are regretting their decision of supporting the BJP. The picture will get clearer in the coming days.”

Later addressing party workers in Panipat, he said, “Like the Pandvas of Mahabharata, INLD has completed a 15-year exile and this has caused a huge loss to the state, but soon circumstances will change and your government will be formed. The losses you faced in the past 15 years will be recovered from the state exchequer.”

Chautala’s back-to-back district-level meetings are being seen as a last-ditch effort to save the party, which is currently going through its worst phase since its formation in 1996. In this year’s assembly elections, the party managed to win only one seat, with its vote share too declining to 2.48% following the split in the Chautala clan and formation of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). On Tuesday, he met workers in Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal and Kurukshetra.

The INLD supremo, who is set to celebrate his 85th birthday on January 1, left no stone unturned to boost the morale of his party workers despite the biting cold.

Speaking to party workers, Chautala said, “I have got only 14 days’ time but I am trying to reach out to every party worker.” He, however, avoided any interaction with the media.

In Karnal, INLD workers said that Chautala asked them to make efforts to bring the party back in power. “Chautala ji has come to strengthen the morale of party workers and express his New Year greetings. He asked us to approach old workers of the party, who had joined other parties and make efforts to bring them back in the party fold,” said local INLD leader Om Prakash Saluja.