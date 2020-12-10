Dushyant rules out snapping ties with BJP govt over farmers’ agitation

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:18 IST

Firmly ruling out snapping ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three agriculture laws, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) will pull the rug from under the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government if the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is stopped.

Chautala has been under pressure from the opposition as well as a powerful section of the farming community to withdraw support to the BJP-led state government ever since the farmers’ protests began. His comments are in sync with chief minister Khattar, who had said that he will quit politics if the MSP is discontinued.

Breaking his silence on the farmers’ protest and expressing optimism over resolution of the deadlock, the deputy CM said farmers should understand that it is their victory as the Centre has agreed to give written assurances to address their issues.

Hitting out at Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for what he said “systematic harassment of Punjab farmers”, Chautala said Punjab farmers were angry as they got neither seeds nor fertilisers during the wheat sowing season.

“The first and foremost demand of farmers pertained to MSP assurance in writing...When the Centre is ready to give a written assurance about the MSP, I don’t think the issue should be dragged further,” Chautala told reporters after an informal meeting of the cabinet at his residence here.

Stating that he will hold the post of deputy CM till the time farmers produce is procured under the MSP, he said: “I will resign and walk out of the state government the moment I am unable to assure MSP to the farmers.”

He said: “We have been firmly taking up the farmers’ issues with the state and the Union government. It is a matter of happiness that the Centre has agreed to give in writing after Ajay Singh Chautala recently had said a written assurance about the MSP should be given by the government.”

During the informal meeting headed by Khattar, discussions were held regarding the upcoming panchayat elections, purchase of Rabi crop among others. It was decided that the panchayat polls will be held in time and that the government has written to the election commission in this regard.