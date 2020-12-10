e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Dushyant rules out snapping ties with BJP govt over farmers’ agitation

Dushyant rules out snapping ties with BJP govt over farmers’ agitation

Chautala has been under pressure from the opposition as well as a powerful section of the farming community to withdraw support to the BJP-led state government ever since the farmers’ protests began.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Dushyant Chautala
Dushyant Chautala(HT file)
         

Firmly ruling out snapping ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three agriculture laws, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) will pull the rug from under the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government if the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is stopped.

Chautala has been under pressure from the opposition as well as a powerful section of the farming community to withdraw support to the BJP-led state government ever since the farmers’ protests began. His comments are in sync with chief minister Khattar, who had said that he will quit politics if the MSP is discontinued.

Breaking his silence on the farmers’ protest and expressing optimism over resolution of the deadlock, the deputy CM said farmers should understand that it is their victory as the Centre has agreed to give written assurances to address their issues.

Hitting out at Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for what he said “systematic harassment of Punjab farmers”, Chautala said Punjab farmers were angry as they got neither seeds nor fertilisers during the wheat sowing season.

“The first and foremost demand of farmers pertained to MSP assurance in writing...When the Centre is ready to give a written assurance about the MSP, I don’t think the issue should be dragged further,” Chautala told reporters after an informal meeting of the cabinet at his residence here.

Stating that he will hold the post of deputy CM till the time farmers produce is procured under the MSP, he said: “I will resign and walk out of the state government the moment I am unable to assure MSP to the farmers.”

He said: “We have been firmly taking up the farmers’ issues with the state and the Union government. It is a matter of happiness that the Centre has agreed to give in writing after Ajay Singh Chautala recently had said a written assurance about the MSP should be given by the government.”

During the informal meeting headed by Khattar, discussions were held regarding the upcoming panchayat elections, purchase of Rabi crop among others. It was decided that the panchayat polls will be held in time and that the government has written to the election commission in this regard.

top news
Citizenship law to be enforced once rules are made, says JP Nadda
Citizenship law to be enforced once rules are made, says JP Nadda
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Covid-19 on the wane in Delhi, no city has this many vacant ICU beds: Satyendar Jain
Covid-19 on the wane in Delhi, no city has this many vacant ICU beds: Satyendar Jain
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In