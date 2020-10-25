Eight deaths, 532 more cases reported in J&K

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 19:25 IST

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded eight deaths and 532 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 91,861.

Officials said 355 people tested positive in Kashmir and 177 in Jammu. Five fatalities were reported in Kashmir and three in Jammu, which took the UT’s death toll to 1,438.

The number of patients who have recovered from Covid reached 82,858 in Jammu and Kashmir after 639 people (376 in Kashmir and 263 in Jammu) recovered. The recovery is 90%, the highest so far.

There are 7,565 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir. Of the total deaths so far, 960 were reported in Kashmir and 478 in Jammu. For the past week there has been a continuous drop in active cases.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases were recorded in Jammu district at 102, and in Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 124 people tested positive.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 18, 665 cases and 344 deaths followed by Jammu district with 16,905 cases and 249 deaths.