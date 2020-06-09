Eight new ventilators to be installed at Ambala civil hospitals, six more to arrive

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 15:23 IST

The eight ventilators that had arrived at Ambala last month are set to be installed at civil hospitals, the civil surgeon said on Tuesday.

The ventilators were donated by Maruti Suzuki as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) project.

Civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “Of these eight basic ventilators, we will install five at civil hospitals in cantonment and three in the city. We were waiting for staff who could operate the ventilators. They are expected to start functioning within the week.”

“So far, oxygen beds have been enough to deal with serious patients. We are expecting six more ventilators from the Haryana government,” Dr Kuldeep said.

At present, there are 83 ventilators at private and military hospitals in the district.