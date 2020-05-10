e-paper
Eight people discharged in Mohali; 7 from Jawaharpur, one from surrounding area

After their 14-day quarantine period ended, they were allowed to go home

chandigarh Updated: May 10, 2020 01:19 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Seven people from Jawaharpur village and one from its surrounding Shaktinagar area returned home after fully recovering from Covid-19 and undergoing the mandatory quarantine period, on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said they were first admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur and after recovering, shifted to the Nirankari Bhawan in Dera Bassi as a precautionary measure. After their 14-day quarantine period ended, they were allowed to go home.

