Electricity dept gets nodal officer to oversee privatisation

The Union power ministry has asked the UT administration to privatise power distribution in the city, and has also sought a report on its progress

chandigarh Updated: Sep 15, 2020 21:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) has issued directions to the UT administration to restructure the department, which is mandatory as per the Electricity Act, 2003.
The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) has issued directions to the UT administration to restructure the department, which is mandatory as per the Electricity Act, 2003.(HT Photo)
         

For meeting its December-end deadline to complete the privatisation of the electricity department, the UT administration on Tuesday appointed executive engineer (XEN) Pawan Kumar Sharma as nodal officer to oversee the process.

The Union power ministry has asked the UT administration to privatise power distribution in the city, and has also sought a report on its progress.

With privatisation, the department will become an autonomous body which will be divided into the state transmission utility (STU) and the state load dispatch centre (SLDC). The STU will be responsible for smooth transmission of power and the SLDC will be the main body to ensure integrated operation of the power system.

The Power Finance Corporation (PFC) had recently appointed Deloitte, a private firm, as consultant to prepare a comprehensive report on "unbundling" of the department.

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) had earlier issued directions to the UT administration to restructure the department, which is mandatory as per the Electricity Act, 2003.

