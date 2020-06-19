e-paper
Employees cannot claim right in official accommodation post retirement: HC

The high court dismissed a plea of a former Panjab University employee who had submitted that his retiral dues have not been released and therefore, he cannot be directed to hand over the vacant possession of the accommodation given to him while in service

chandigarh Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday said that an employer provides accommodation so as to make it convenient for its employees to work and an employee cannot claim any right in the official accommodation particularly when he/she is no more in service.

The high court dismissed a plea of a former Panjab University employee who had submitted that his retiral dues have not been released and therefore, he cannot be directed to hand over the vacant possession of the accommodation given to him while in service. He retired in August 2018, when he did not vacate the premises by September 2019, the varsity slapped a notice to vacate the same or face eviction proceedings.

Varsity had told the court that the petitioner himself is guilty as he has not submitted “No Dues Certificates” from the estate cell and the rent recovery cell. “The total retiral dues to which the petitioner is entitled to is ₹21,97,012, whereas his liabilities including various orders of attachment passed by the executing courts come to ₹39,36,980,” the court was told adding that he was entitled to retain accommodation for a period of three months after his retirement.

The court dismissing his plea observing that petitioner has failed come up with a rule or instructions entitling a retired employee to withhold the delivery of possession of the official accommodation in the absence of settlement of the retiral dues.

