Home / Chandigarh / Empowered women make nation self-reliant: Smriti Irani

Empowered women make nation self-reliant: Smriti Irani

The minister as speaking at a webinar at Panjab University on Sunday on the Resolve of self-reliant India: Decisive role of women’s empowerment in its attainment

chandigarh Updated: Jul 26, 2020 20:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Indian women in the past were equal partners with men, participating in debates and writing treaties. A nation cannot become self-reliant without empowered women, feels Smriti Irani, Union cabinet minister for textiles and women and child development.

Speaking at a webinar at Panjab University (PU) on Sunday on the Resolve of self-reliant India: Decisive role of women’s empowerment in its attainment, Irani stressed on the need for Indian society to revert to the ancient way of thinking. This was when a woman was not a mere object or a person in servitude but an equal partner who participated in debates and wrote treaties. They fed the starved and also fought bravely, even carrying their children in their backs.

Another webinar participant and folk singer, Padma Shri awardee Malini Awasthi, said it was important to change the thrust of the cultural narrative which had always been against women.

PU vice chancellor, professor Raj Kumar, expounded on the increasing but eternal importance of women’s empowerment in any society. “Women have always been able to seamlessly manage multiple responsibilities and challenges and worked effectively to keep their homes, families, communities and society well-integrated and well-organised,” he said.

The webinar was organised by PU’s department of history and centre for Swami Vivekananda studies.

