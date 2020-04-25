Essentials dispatched to snow-covered Gurez Valley in Kashmir

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 17:44 IST

Days after the residents of the snow-covered Gurez valley in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district complained of shortage of essential commodities, the district administration on Saturday ordered that essential items be supplied to the area.

Bandipora deputy commissioner (DC) Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, in an order issued on Saturday, constituted a two-member committee to oversee the process and coordinate the movement of vehicles carrying essential goods to Gurez.

“Bandipora handloom assistant director Shariq Iqbal and district floriculture officer Tariq Habib will coordinate and make arrangements,” read the order.

Gurez sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Mudasir Ahmad said the supply of essential commodities began from Saturday. “We sent two vehicles with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and four vehicles with diesel,” he said.

“We will be supplying vegetables, fruits, ration and other essential items among the residents on Sunday,” he said, adding that 20 vehicles will be dispatched for the same.

The order also specifies that the officers should ensure that no Covid-19 carrier enters the valley as no Covid-19 case has been reported from the valley. “Our teams have been screening drivers bearing essential commodities for the residents,” the SDM said.

The SDM said the tehsil has been facing an acute shortage of essential commodities due to closure of the road between Gurez and Bandipora. “The administration is making all efforts to mitigate their suffering,” he said.

The DC has also asked deputed officers to make arrangements for evacuating locals stranded outside Gurez valley.

The 86-km Bandipora-Gurez Road reopened to traffic on April 17 after remaining closed for four months due to accumulation of snow at Razdan Pass, at an altitude of 11,672 ft. The pass recorded snow accumulation up to 35 feet.

Gurez Valley, with a population of around 40,000 people, remains cut off from the rest of Kashmir for around six months every year, causing shortage of medical and essential supplies .