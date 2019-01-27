Ex-Moga SSP arrested for police firing on anti-sacrilege protesters in 2015

A special investigation team of Punjab Police today arrested former senior superintendent of police, of Moga, Charanjit Sharma, one of the accused in a crackdown on anti-sacrilege protesters on October 14, 2015 in which two young Sikhs were killed in police firing in Behbal Kalan of Faridkot district.

Inspector general and an SIT member, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh confirmed the arrest. “We have arrested Charanjit Sharma early this morning,” Singh said.

Police sources said that Sharma was taken into custody by SIT from Hoshiarpur. He tried to escape by jumping over a wall but was nabbed.

Sharma was leading a police party that allegedly opened fire at the anti-sacrilege protesters at Behbal Kalan.

It is the first arrest made by the SIT in the case since the case was filed October 2015. The development came after the Punjab and Haryana high court upheld the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission of Inquiry report on the 2015 sacrilege and police firing and dismissed the plea of some retired and serving policemen to hand over the probe to the CBI.

On August 11, 2018, on the recommendations of the Justice Ranjit Singh commission, the Punjab Police had added names of Charanjit Sharma (now retired), Bikramjit Singh (now assistant commandant, 4th Commando Battalion, Mohali), along with inspector Pardip Singh and sub inspector Amarjit Singh, to the FIR number 130 registered on October 21, 2015, against unidentified cops under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and the Arms Act at the Bajakhana police station.

