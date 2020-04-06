‘Exercise to lower risk of depression during lockdown’

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:36 IST

“We are social animals. We learn, grow, revive and enjoy by being in social setting but the lockdown has forced us to stay indoors for three weeks. While we are trying to protect our physical health by staying inside our houses, it is equally important to keep ourselves mentally fit. Many people are reporting depression or feeling of sadness and loneliness at this time, and exercise is the only way out of it,” said Navneet Singh, a fitness instructor who also owns a gym near Lodhi Club.

45-year-old Singh ensures that his clients continue with their fitness regime even during the lockdown.

“Today, I conducted a live aerobics class on Facebook. I have been in touch with all my 400 clients through WhatsApp group, where I not only conduct different exercises, including aerobics, yoga, zumba, but also share important article on health and fitness,” he added.

While Navneet has been managing to stay in touch with all his clients, however, paying rent and salaries to his staff has become a major challenge for him.

“Monthly rent of my gym is ₹2.5 lakh and I have 10 staff members to pay salaries to along with the monthly EMIs and domestic expenditure. While the business has stopped, bills have piled up. If the lockdown is prolonged, financial situation of many businessmen like me will only worsen,” he said.

Other than taking classes, Singh who is a resident of BRS Nagar, spends his days playing games with his daughters Jessica and Bhavnit and reading ebooks.

“While I have been continuing with my fitness routine, I’m also enjoying different delicacies made by my wife Satinder Kaur. I’m trying to be positive and productive during this time of uncertainty,” he added.