Export cargo drivers should not be quarantined in West Bengal: Ludhiana’s Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 22:59 IST

With exporters facing trouble in sending goods to Bangladesh through West Bengal, the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) has demanded that the cargo drivers should not be quarantined for seven days in West Bengal.

In a representation sent to the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT), Union ministry of commerce, West Bengal chief minister and Punjab chief secretary, the CICU members said that goods are being exported to Bangladesh via road and no loading and unloading takes place in West Bengal.

But the cargo drivers are being quarantined for seven days when they enter Nadia district in West Bengal due to lockdown restrictions imposed by the district magistrate there.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja and co-convener (exports promotion committee) Sarvjit Singh said, “The industry has to pay heavy charges as truck demurrage charges and the delay in goods movement will affect business. As industry is already reeling under recession due to Covid-19 pandemic and cannot bear additional costs. The administration should get this issue resolved.”