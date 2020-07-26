e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Factory worker dies in Ludhiana hit-and-run

Factory worker dies in Ludhiana hit-and-run

The victim was returning home from the factory when the accident took place

chandigarh Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A migrant labourer crossing the road was crushed to death by a pickup auto near Dhandari flyover on National Highway, the police said on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Sukhlal Chaudhan, 40, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar in Giaspura and native of Bihar. He was a factory worker. The passersby rushed the victim to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. They also informed the police and the victim’s family.

The police said that on Saturday night, Sukhlal was returning home from the factory when the accident took place. The accused managed to flee.

Sukhlal had been living in Ludhiana on his own while his wife and children lived in Bihar. On the complaint of his co-worker Raj Kumar, a case was registered against the unidentified driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

