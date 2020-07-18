Fake Sri Lankan T20 league: Kharar court grants six-week bail to kingpin

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 01:33 IST

The Kharar court on Friday granted six-week bail to Ravinder Singh Dandiwal, who is allegedly involved in the international tennis match-fixing scandal, and two others, for recently hosting a fake Sri Lankan T20 league in Sawara village in Mohali district.

On Thursday, a Punjab trial court had sent Dandiwal along with another accused Durgesh, to judicial custody in Ludhiana jail.

Durgesh, who was arrested last week from Delhi, was also granted six-week bail.

Ranjodh Singh Sarao, counsel for Dandiwal, while seeking bail from the court of judicial magistrate Ankita Gupta, argued that neither does Dandiwal’s name figure in the first information report (FIR) and the police hasn’t recovered circumstantial evidence either.

He further argued that the two accused named in the FIR, Pankaj Kumar Arora and Rajesh Garg, have also been released on bail, and there was no direct complaint against Dandiwal for his involvement in the crime.

Pertinently, Dandiwal and Durgesh had filed the bail application on Thursday through their counsels after they were sent to judicial custody.

Durgesh allegedly supplied high-resolution cameras for live streaming of the matches of the fake Sri Lanka T-20 league. Dandiwal, who is on the radar of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is facing charges of hosting a cricket match of the Uva T20 league on June 29 that was aired in Sri Lanka through YouTube. The BCCI team reached Mohali last week to question Dandiwal.

The police have identified 22 players who had played in fake cricket league and questioned them. Earlier, the police had arrested Raju and Pankaj, who had booked the cricket ground of the Strokers Cricket Association for ₹33,000 from June 29 to July 5 and had formed four teams for the league.