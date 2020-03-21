e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Fake TikTok video creates panic in Patiala: Civil surgeon says beware of rumours

Fake TikTok video creates panic in Patiala: Civil surgeon says beware of rumours

chandigarh Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:19 IST
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra has appealed to people to not indulge in spreading rumours.

This was after a TikTok video claiming that a man, “who had recently returned from Italy”, has died of coronavirus. “The video that caused much panic among people, turned out to be fake. The man had in fact died of cardiac arrest,” said the civil surgeon.

On Saturday, the TikTok video of a Rajpura civil hospital was widely circulated on the social media. In the video, the TikTok account holder claims that the said Italy-returned man had died of coronavirus at the hospital.

Dr Malhotra cleared the matter and said that the patient had already survived two cardiac arrests and died after the third one. Besides, he did not have any travel history to any foreign country.

He said that the situation is under control and there are no positive cases in Patiala district. The health department had taken samples of seven suspected patients in the last few days and all came out negative for Covid-19.

“Around 1,100 residents in district have returned from foreign trips in the past two months and the health department has conducted thorough screening of all these residents. They have even been quarantined under the department’s watch,” he added.

