Farmers close down Reliance stores for third day in a row in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 00:34 IST

Farmers protesting against the agri bills continued to shut down Reliance stores in the city for the third day in a row on Tuesday.

Reliance jewellers near Fountain Chowk, four stores at a mall near Old Court Chowk and a Reliance Fresh store in Haibowal were forced to pull their shutters down. The protesters reached the stores and requested the customers to leave. Then, they made the employees close down, who did not offer any resistance.

Gurpreet Singh Noorpur, district president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU, Ekta) Ugrahan, said they will close down all establishments belonging to Reliance and Adani Group in the city and not allow them to reopen till the government revokes the “anti-farmer” laws.

The protesting farmers had forced two Reliance Fresh outlets in Dugri Phase -1 and Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar to close down on Monday.

They also closed down six Reliance stores at a mall in Ferozepur Road on Sunday.