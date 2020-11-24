Farmers’ Delhi Chalo march: Haryana Police to put up diversions on highways from Nov 25-27

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 16:51 IST

In view of the Delhi Chalo call given by farmer organisations for November 26 and 27, Haryana Police has put in place traffic diversions and road blocks on four major national highways leading to the national capital.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), law and order, Navdeep Singh Virk said that traffic will be diverted or road blockages put up on Ambala-Delhi, Hisar-Delhi, Rewari-Delhi and Palwal-Delhi national highways on November 25, 26 and 27.

Virk said road entry points from Punjab into Haryana in the districts of Panchkula, Ambala, Kaithal, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa will also be blocked.

Quoting a travel advisory issued by the police, the ADGP said that citizens should plan and modify their journey to avoid any inconvenience.

He said the primary objective of these arrangements is to maintain law and order, prevent violence, facilitate functioning of traffic and public transport.

Virk said a large number of protesters are likely to enter Haryana from Punjab through border entry points for onward journey towards Delhi. Apart from this, the focus points of the protesters originating from within Haryaan shall be the four major highways leading to Delhi.

A call has been given by protesting organisations to gather at Shambhu border in Ambala, Mundhal Chowk in Bhiwani, Anaj Mandi at Gharaunda in Karnal, Tikri border in Jhajjar and Rajiv Gandhi Education City at Rai in Sonepat, where diversions and blockage will be set up, he said.