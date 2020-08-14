e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Fee issue: Chandigarh administration seeks time to respond to private school’s proposal

Fee issue: Chandigarh administration seeks time to respond to private school’s proposal

In the proposal, Independent Schools Association (ISA) has said that they be allowed to strike off the names of students who don’t clear their dues by the 15th of each month

chandigarh Updated: Aug 14, 2020 19:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Independent Schools Association had submitted the proposal before the bench of justice GS Sandhawalia of the Punjab and Haryana high court.
The Chandigarh administration on Friday sought time from the Punjab and Haryana high court on a proposal submitted by private schools on fee collection amid the pandemic outbreak.

The proposal was submitted before the bench of justice GS Sandhawalia during the resumed hearing of a plea in which schools challenged UT’s decision of asking them not to hike the fee for the academic session 2020-2021, among other measures. The matter stands adjourned now for August 31.

In the proposal, Independent Schools Association (ISA) has said that they be allowed to strike off the names of students who don’t clear their dues by the 15th of each month. They have agreed to charge the same fee which was applicable in 2019-20 session but want dues cleared by the mid of each month. The ISA also assured to deal with applications filed by parents in distress with a sympathetic attitude. They have also demanded that the administration should withdraw its orders regarding fee collection, citing them invalid under the Disaster Management Act and that no coercive action should be taken against any school.

