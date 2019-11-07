Fee regulation bill passed amid objections

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:28 IST

The assembly on Thursday passed the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Bill, 2019, amid objections by several MLAs, including a ruling party member.

After education minister Vijay Inder Singla tabled the bill in the House for the formation of district-level regulatory bodies to look into fee hike by private schools, Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring raised a question about its composition and sought the inclusion of parents in the panel. Warring, who is also the chief minister’s political adviser, said the regulatory panel headed by deputy commissioners would give the go-ahead for fee hike as they “keep in touch” with prominent schools.

However, Singla said there was a cap of 8% on fee hike and the schools would have to issue a public notice a month before the hike. “There is also a provision to file objections with the regulatory panel,” he said.

As per the bill, the regulatory body headed by deputy commissioner will have district education officer (elementary education) and two nominated persons from among eminent educationists as members with district education officer (secondary) as the member secretary. The DC has been empowered to associate any other government officer.

Other MLAs also made suggestions, including no hike in fee for five years as done by the AAP government Delhi and implementation of the Right to Education in private schools.