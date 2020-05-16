Ferozepur becomes Covid-19 free as all patients recover

chandigarh

Updated: May 16, 2020 16:19 IST

With the discharge of the last three Covid-19 patients, Ferozepur district on Saturday became free of the novel coronavirus.

A team led by Ferozepur deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh discharged three persons yesterday while 39 were sent home from the local civil hospital after their reports came out negative.

So far, 44 persons,of which 42 are Nanded returnees, have been found positive for the novel coronavirus in Ferozepur district.

One of the patients succumbed to the disease while all the others, including a Punjab Police constable who was deputed as Ludhiana assistant commissioner of police’s (ACP’s) driver, have recovered.

The samples of 1,698 people, including 470 people who came from other states, have been collected. As many as 1,603 people were found negative and the reports of 29 others are awaited.