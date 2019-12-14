Final arguments begin in Ranjit Singh murder case in CBI court

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 22:24 IST

The final arguments in the Ranjit Singh murder case, in which the jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is also an accused, began in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here on Saturday.

While three accused—Sabdil, Jasbir and Avtar Singh—appeared before the court, the dera chief and Krishan Lal, were attached through video conferencing from Sunaria jail (Rohtak) and Ambala jail, respectively.

The sixth accused Inder Sain had been exempted from appearance by the court.

It may be recalled that the court was to begin the final arguments in the case last month but fixed December 7 for adducing documentary evidence in defence of the accused dera head.

The defence counsel on behalf of the five accused had closed their defence evidences, while the counsel for dera head, who had closed oral evidence, had sought some more time to adduce documentary evidence.

On December 7, accused Krishan Lal moved an application for transfer of the case from the CBI court. However, the court on December 10, dismissed his application on December after hearing the arguments of both, the defence and the prosecution, and scheduled the final hearing for Saturday.

The arguments which began around 2pm continued till 4.30pm. The next hearing in the case is December 20.

It may be recalled that Ranjit Singh, a former follower of the dera head, was shot dead by four assailants on July 10, 2002, at his native village Khanpur Kolian in Kurukshetra after he ‘raised his voice’ against the dera head.