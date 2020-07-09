Final-year exams: UGC’s latest orders leave students, teachers in a fix

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 00:32 IST

University Grants Commission’s (UGC’s) decision to hold the exams of final year students in universities and colleges by September 30 has come as a surprise to many.

Thousands of students as well as their teachers are now in a fix as the government had earlier announced that such students would be promoted on the basis of their performance in previous semesters.

Even the educational institutions are concerned and waiting for the state government’s decision in this regard.

“We are waiting for the complete set of UGC guidelines besides directions from the state government (about conducting exams). The decision will be taken accordingly,” said Kurukshetra University vice-chancellor Nita Khanna.

Students not in favour of exams

Rising Covid-19 case count clubbed with incomplete syllabus has evoked a sense of fear among students.

“This decision is shocking. How can we appear in exams when the number of coronavirus cases are multiplying?” asked Nishika, a final-year student pursuing bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Kurukshetra University.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in June, the Haryana government’s notification directing the higher and technical education institutions to conduct exams of final year students in July had drawn criticism.

Kurukshetra University had even written to the government about the issues raised by at least 6,000 students in their final year.

On June 23, the government had decided to promote the final-year students without conducting exams.

Then the latest directions came on Monday regarding the September-30 deadline to conduct final-year exams in either pen and paper mode, online, or a combination of both as per the feasibility and suitability.

“Conducting exams will be challenging at this stage, but we will follow the guidelines and arrangements will be made as per the government’s orders. There are 1,000 final-year students in our college,” said Abha Khetarpal, principal of DAV Girls College, Yamunanagar.

New guidelines, but same old concerns

Teachers have also expressed concerns over holding exams in the prevailing situation.

“How could the exams be conducted now? There is no clarity on the transportation and accommodation of students coming from other parts of the state and country,” said a senior professor of Kurukshetra University, who sought to remain anonymous.

“It would be very risky for students to appear in exams as the case count in most of the districts of the state is on its peak,” he added.

Officials in the state’s higher education department have meanwhile confirmed that a meeting will soon be convened and new directions will be issued to the universities as per the decision taken in the meeting.