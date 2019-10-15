FIR against cop for extorting ₹1.8L from murder accused’s kin

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:33 IST

A head constable has been booked for allegedly extorting ₹1.8 lakh from an Atal Nagar resident on the pretext of acquitting his son of a murder case. It was only after the bail plea of the complainant’s son was rejected that he realised that he was duped. The head constable has been identified as Kuldeep Singh, who cheated Jagdish Lal by using the name of a magistrate.

Jagdish had approached the police commissioner on August 22, who subsequently marked an inquiry to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP). The complainant said the Salem Tabri police had in March 2015 arrested his son, then a juvenile, and his friend for the abduction and murder of a 40-year-old man, Shagun Lal.

Lal had gone missing on March 9, 2015 and his body was later recovered from a vacant plot in Ladhowal.

Jagdish said he then came in contact with head constable Kuldeep, who claimed that he had ‘direct links’ with magistrate and could convince the latter to acquit his son.

The accused had demanded ₹2.5 lakh, but the complainant him paid ₹1.8 lakh in instalments.

After the court rejected the bail plea of complainant’s son on December 5, 2018, he demanded his money back. However, the accused started threatening the complaint. “When I warned Kuldeep of legal action, he agreed to return the money. He gave me cheques, which got bounced,” the complainant said.

Kuldeep Singh was deputed at Punjab Police Academy (PPA) in Phillaur. He is yet to be arrested.

Salem Tabri station house officer (SHO) Inspector Kanwaljit Singh said the first information report (FIR) in the case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Efforts are on to arrest of the accused cop,” he said, adding that more charges were likely to be levelled against him.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 23:33 IST