First 2 Covid-19 cases reported from Kinnaur, Himachal’s count climbs to 349

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 11:21 IST

Four people, including a couple from the tribal district of Kinnaur, tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal on Wednesday.

The couple, who had returned from Delhi, became the first cases of Covid-19 to be reported from Kinnaur.

Kinnaur chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Sonam Negi said a family of three from Sangla area had travelled from Delhi on May 26.

The 45-year-old man, his 40-year-old wife and 10-year-old child were quarantined at Urni.

“The couple have tested positive for Covid-19 while the sample of their child has been sent for re-testing,” said Dr Negi.

The patients are being shifted to the Covid-Care Centre in Rekong Peo.

SHIMLA, BILASPUR REPORT ONE CASE EACH

One case each was reported in Shimla and Bilaspur.

A 27-year-old resident of Taklech in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district has tested positive. He had returned from Delhi on May 27 and was put under institutional quarantine in Jeori.

The reports of a 31-year-old man from Bilaspur also came out positive. The man had returned from Delhi in his private vehicle and was institutionally quarantined at Swarghat.

204 ACTIVE CASES

Special Secretary (health) Nipun Jindal said there are now 204 active cases in the state.

Eleven of 12 districts were now affected by the disease. Only Lahaul And Spiti remains Covid-free.

So far, the state’s tally is 249 cases with five fatalities - three men and two women.

Hamirpur is the worst-hit district with 112 cases followed by Kangra with 90 cases. A total of 39 cases have been reported in Una, 32 in Solan, 24 in Chamba, 19 in Bilaspur, 15 in Mandi, 10 in Shimla, four in Sirmaur, and two each in Kullu and Kinnaur.