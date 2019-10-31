e-paper
First in North India: Chandigarh railway station set to become visually-impaired friendly

Under the project, a tactile map, platform indicators, train itinerary signs, and other general signages in braille will be installed.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 31, 2019 00:25 IST
Rachna Verma
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The project will tentatively start from November 20 and will be completed within three months.
City’s railway station is set to become the first visually-impaired friendly railway station in North India and fourth in the country.

Bengaluru-based non-government organisation (NGO), Anuprayas, and Northern Railways are heading the project that will tentatively start from November 20 and will be completed within three months.

Confirming the same, an official spokesperson from the Indian Railways said the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) is currently looking to manage facilities at the Chandigarh railway station. “With this, the Indian Railways has added another feather to its cap,” he said.

 ABOUT THE PROJECT

Explaining the project, the Chandigarh-based founder member of the NGO, Pancham Cajla, said under the project, in a tactile map, platform indicators, train itinerary signs, and other general signages in braille will be installed.

He explained that the tactile map is a blueprint of the physical layout of the railway station–the distance and location of the entrance, platforms, counters and washrooms are scripted on embossed paper.

“Meanwhile, platform indicators and train itinerary signs in braille will guide the visually-impaired passengers towards their respective platforms and help them read schedules of trains they are due to board,” he said.

“However, these signboards are fixed and do not provide real time information as in the case of electronic boards,” he added.

He further said there will be signs in braille leading to the washrooms, waiting rooms, and shops with the station premises.

A visually-impaired professor at a city-based government college, Murali Manohar, said, “ Travelling independently has always been a problem for the visually-impaired as they need to be escorted by someone at all times. But this project will facilitate and encourage such people to travel independently.”

He emphasised that facilities for the visually-impaired should be made available in all stations and bus stations across India.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 00:25 IST

Envoy’s Arunachal visit shows our support for India’s sovereignty: US
Considering proposal to drop Tipu Sultan from textbooks: BS Yediyurappa
5 months on, Nitish Kumar party’s polite reminder to BJP on Cabinet berth
Imran Khan sends Navjot Sidhu special invite for Kartarpur corridor opening
Elected BJP legislature party leader, Fadnavis puts timeframe to Sena talks
EU MPs may attend Parliament, speak in favour of government: Chidambaram
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
‘Situation complex, support Indian government’: EU MPs after J&K visit
