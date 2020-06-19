e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Fitness from home: Students and teachers of govt schools asked to practice asanas to mark International Yoga Day

Fitness from home: Students and teachers of govt schools asked to practice asanas to mark International Yoga Day

Authorities are uploading videos related to various asanas daily and have asked students to send videos or pictures of them performing the poses on their schools’ WhatsApp groups

chandigarh Updated: Jun 19, 2020 00:58 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab School Education Board (Sports branch) has directed students and teachers of government school to celebrate International Yoga Day, which falls on June 21, at their homes with family members amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

To motivate students to stay fit and healthy, authorities are uploading videos related to various asanas daily and have asked students to send videos or pictures of them performing the poses on their schools’ WhatsApp groups.

On Thursday, a two-minute video was uploaded on the activities school education Punjab Facebook page in which 12 asanas, including Virabhadrasna -I, Virabhadrasna-II, Virabhadrasna-III, Utthita Hasta, Padangusthasana, Dandayamana Janu Sirsasana, Trikonasana-III, Bharmanasana, Vasisthasana, Eka Pada Bakasana, Shirshasana, Adho Mukha Vrksasana (Hand Stand) and Urdhva Upavistha Konasana were performed.

Akash Kumar, a Class 12 student of government senior secondary school, multipurpose, performing a yoga pose. (HT PHOTO)

Akash Kumar, a Class 12 student of government senior secondary school, multipurpose, said, “I started performing yoga asanas on Monday and feel energetic already. I have also asked my parents to practice them as yoga stretches our muscles and increases range of motion. With regular practice, I can improve my flexibility.”

The yoga sessions were started daily by the board under the Fit India Mission with the aim to help students stay fit and adopt a sustainable and active lifestyle at a young age.

Ajit Pal Singh, district level in-charge (sports), said, “We have received an overwhelming response from students as majority of them are practising the asanas everyday. I am receiving 40 to 50 videos and pictures from students daily which are shared with the board’s sports branch.”

District education officer (secondary), Swaranjit Kaur, said, “The state education board’s initiative has motivated young students to take care of their health and perform yoga asanas at home. We have received great response for online classes and videos shared on the Facebook page have encouraged students and teachers to stay fit and active during these tough times.”

CBSE ASKS AFFILIATED SCHOOLS TO PARTICIPATE IN ONLINE NATIONAL LEVEL QUIZ ON YOGA

The NCERT is organising an online national quiz competition on yoga on the theme “Yoga for health and harmony”.

The quiz will be open for one month, starting from June 21, and will close on July 20. This online quiz competition will provide flexibility to students to respond at their own convenience.

Students of Classes 6 to 12 are eligible to participate in the quiz which will be based on the NCERT syllabus developed for yoga for upper primary and secondary stages.

‘MY LIFE MY YOGA’ VIDEO BLOGGING COMPETITION

An online competition for posting three-minute videos on yoga poses is being organised on the My Gov platform by the ministry of AYUSH.

The last date for submission of entries is June 21. The board has requested schools to encourage students to participate in online competitions and post videos/photos of online yoga classes of on the ASAR (Affiliated Schools Activity Report) app available on Playstore for Android Phones.

