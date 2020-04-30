Five drug peddlers held in Ludhiana; 1kg heroin recovered

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 20:10 IST

The local unit of Special Task Force (STF) claimed to have busted two rackets of drug peddlers with the arrest of five people and recovery of 1.10kg heroin from them on Wednesday, police said, adding that the woman kingpin of one of the gangs is yet to be arrested.

In the first case, the STF arrested three accused, identified as Bobby, 24, Kashmiri, 24, and Arjun Rai, 19, all residents of EWS Colony on Chandigarh Road, and recovered 810 grams of heroin from their possession.

AIG STF Snehdeep Sharma said following a tip-off, the accused were intercepted by the STF team when they were moving towards Jamalpur from EWS Colony riding on a scooter. During checking, 810gm heroin was recovered from the boot space of the scooter.

The accused confessed that they were going to deliver the consignment among the addicts and had procured it from a woman named Heena of Ghoda colony, the AIG said, adding that they also confessed that they are into drug peddling from past one year and use to procure the contraband from Heena.

Following the information provided by the accused, the police have booked Heena and a hunt is on to nab her.

“Bobby is scrap dealer, while Kashmiri and Arjun Rai are labourers. Arjun is already facing two cases of assault,” police said.

A case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at STF, Mohali.

Convict, aide held with 300gm heroin

The two drug peddlers (second and third from left) arrested from Transport Nagar in custody of Ludhiana STF on Thursday. ( HT Photo )

In the second case, the STF has arrested a convict and his accomplice for drug peddling and recovered 300gm heroin from their possession. Following a tip-off, the arrest was made from Transport Nagar, police said.

The accused have been identified as Raj Kumar alias Guggi, 50, of Abohar, and Balwinder Kumar, 42, of Bedi Nagar in Moga. Raj Kumar is a truck driver and has been living in a rented accommodation in Ishar Nagar here, while Balwinder is unemployed, they added.

“Balwinder was convicted in a case of drug peddling and has been serving 10-year imprisonment. He had come out from jail on parole and again got involved in drug peddling. Apart from it, he is already facing trial in three other cases of drug peddling,” they said.

A case under Sections 21, 29, 68 of 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Moti Nagar police station.