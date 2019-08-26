Flood fury: Captain announces relief measures, orders conversion of crop loans

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 23:40 IST

CHANDIGARH

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday ordered a slew of additional measures for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims in various parts of the state, including supply of free high-quality wheat seeds to farmers for the upcoming rabi season.

Reviewing the post flood action plan for the state, the CM asked the additional chief secretary (development) to ensure timely supply of wheat seeds to the flood-affected farmers, who have already suffered huge losses as a result of damage to crops due to inundation of their fields in flood water.

The cooperation department has been asked to convert the short-term loans of the flood affected farmers into medium-term loans. He directed the registrar cooperative societies to advance fresh crop loan limits to such farmers to enable them to cultivate the rabi crop. Instructions have been issued to the Powercom to move expeditiously for the restoration of power supply in the flood-ravaged villages by employing special teams of engineers.

Principal secretary, health, has been asked to take effective measures to check the outbreak of diseases like diarrhoea, cholera, enteric fever, jaundice etc. as well as vector-borne diseases like malaria, chikungunya, dengue etc. The CM has directed the health department to ensure fogging of the flooded areas to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. Principal secretary, food and civil supplies, has been directed to ensure adequate supply of ration and drinking water to the affected families.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 23:39 IST