e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Forest guard dead, 2 hurt as car falls into gorge in Mandi

Forest guard dead, 2 hurt as car falls into gorge in Mandi

All three were residents of Mandi and were on their way to Badhoo village from Chail Chowk when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the gorge at Mandi Karsog road near Pabo village.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 16:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

One man was killed and two injured as their car (HP 28B 3248) plunged into a deep gorge in Mandi district early on Thursday.

The deceased, Keshav Ram, and one of the injured men, Pankaj Kumar, worked as forest guards. There is no other information on the other man, Mast Ram.

All three were residents of Mandi and were on their way to Badhoo village from Chail Chowk when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the gorge at Mandi Karsog road near Pabo village.

Police rescued the injured and recovered the body after being informed by locals about the mishap.

The two survivors were being treated at a hospital close to the accident spot and the body has been handed over to relatives after postmortem.

Mandi district administration granted Rs 20,000 as compensation to the kin of the deceased.

Shalini Agnihotri, superintendent of police, Mandi, said the matter was being investigated.

tags
top news
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Healthy young people may have to wait till 2022 for Covid-19 vaccine: WHO
Healthy young people may have to wait till 2022 for Covid-19 vaccine: WHO
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Oxford scientists develop 5-minute Covid-19 antigen test
Oxford scientists develop 5-minute Covid-19 antigen test
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
‘Staying in denial won’t help’: Kejriwal on Javadekar’s Delhi pollution claim
‘Staying in denial won’t help’: Kejriwal on Javadekar’s Delhi pollution claim
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In