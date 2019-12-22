Former SGPC chief Avtar Singh Makkar cremated in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 23:07 IST

LUDHIANA Former president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Avtar Singh Makkar was cremated at the Model Town extension cremation ground on Sunday.

Makkar died at a private hospital in Gurgaon on Friday following a brief illness. He was 78.

Senior leaders, including Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, Maheshinder Singh Grewal and SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal, Congress’ Ludhiana mayor Balkar Sandhu, Kamaljeet Singh Karwal and president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) Simranjit Singh Mann attended the cremation.

Makkar was one of the longest serving presidents of the SGPC, holding the post from November 2005 to November 2016. He also remained the vice-president of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Remembering Makkar, Majithia said he served as the SGPC president for long and had done justice to his post. He was a humble leader and performed his duty with full dedication, he added.

SUKHBIR, DHINDSA AVOID EACH OTHER

Rebel SAD leader and Rajya sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Sukhbir avoided each other at the cremation. Dhindsa has raised a banner of revolt against the Badals. The veteran leader says he wants to restore democracy in the party. Sukhbir, however, had said the party will not take action against Dhindsa as his rebellion has made no impact on it.