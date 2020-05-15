Four Hazur Sahib returnees test positive for Covid-19 in Faridkot

chandigarh

Updated: May 15, 2020 13:00 IST

Four persons, including three women, who returned from Takht Sri Huzur Sahib in Maharashtra, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Faridkot district on Friday, taking the district’s tally to 52.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said the patients were admitted to the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, after they tested positive. Earlier, they were at a quarantine facility.

Two of the patients are residents of Sandhwan village, while the other two belong to Chand Bhan village. Now, there are 45 active Covid-19 cases in the district.

They were among 26 Huzur Sahib returnees whose fresh swab samples were sent to the laboratory after results of their previous samples came inconclusive.

“So far, the district health department has collected a total of 3,044 samples, of which 2,612 tested negative, while reports of remaining samples are awaited,” Dr Kumar added.

Moga’s four ASHA workers recover

Four Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, who tested positive for coronavirus on May 2, have recovered. They were discharged on Friday after they were tested negative twice in a row.

They were discharged from the isolation ward of the Moga civil hospital Moga after staying in isolation for 14 days. Civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said they were tested negative twice according to reports received from the VRDL lab, now there are 50 active cases in district.