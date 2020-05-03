e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Four held for sacrilege of Sikh scriptures in Amritsar

Four held for sacrilege of Sikh scriptures in Amritsar

The desecrated gurbani scriptures were found in the garbage collected by a municipal corporation vehicle

chandigarh Updated: May 03, 2020 22:12 IST
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

The city police on Sunday arrested four persons for allegedly committing sacrilege of gurbani pothis (scriptures) and gutkas (gurbani handy book) in Mohalla Guru Nanak Pura locality here.

The desecrated gurbani scriptures were found in the garbage collected by a municipal corporation vehicle. This vehicle was moving in Fatahpur area when some people saw the holy books lying amid the waste. They immediately informed Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials.

Following this, SGPC office-bearers and officials arrived at the spot and took the desecrated pothis and gutkas into custody. They informed the police and the accused – Mangal Singh, his two sons and a relative – were arrested in the presence of SGPC functionaries, including senior vice-president Rajinder Singh Mehta, chief secretary Roop Singh, additional secretary Sukhdev Singh Bhoora and additional manager Rajinder Singh Ruby.

Police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said the matter will be thoroughly probed to unearth the conspiracy behind the sacrilege.

Meanwhile, advocate Jaswinder Singh, president of ‘Akal Purakh Ki Fauj’, has sought a fair probe fearing the involvement of a particular community’s preachers in the incident.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 295-A of the IPC, said Kot Khalsa SHO inspector Sanjeev Kumar.

top news
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549
Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549
Players underperformed in ‘conspiracy’ against Younis Khan: Rana Naved
Players underperformed in ‘conspiracy’ against Younis Khan: Rana Naved
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news