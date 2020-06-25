e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Four members of family, driver hacked to death in Punjab’s border district of Tarn Taran

Four members of family, driver hacked to death in Punjab’s border district of Tarn Taran

Police say three members of the family were addicted to drugs and had been booked under the NDPS Act; attackers spared four children but killed their mothers

chandigarh Updated: Jun 25, 2020 11:23 IST
Anil Sharma
Anil Sharma
Hindustan Times/Tarn Taran
A police team at the house where four family members and their driver were hacked to death at Kairon village of Patti sub division of Tarn Taran district on Thursday.
A police team at the house where four family members and their driver were hacked to death at Kairon village of Patti sub division of Tarn Taran district on Thursday. (HT Photo )
         

Four members of a family and their driver were hacked to death at Kairon village in the Patti sub-division of Punjab’s border district of Tarn Taran on Wednesday night.

Police said the dead were identified as Brij Lal, 60, his son Bunty, 25, his two daughters-in-law Amandeep Kaur, 24, and Jaspreet Kaur, 28, and the family’s driver Gursahib Singh, 35, who belongs to the same village.

Amandeep and Jaspreet husbands Paramjit and Sonu, respectively, are drug addicts and are undergoing treatment at Tarn Taran drug-de-addiction centre.

Brij Lal’s fourth son Gurjant Singh is also a drug addict and was not at home when the crime took place.

The accused did not harm the four children of Amandeep and Jaspreet. They were sleeping near their mothers.

All the dead were attacked on the neck, the police said.

According to villagers, all four sons of Brij Lal have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

top news
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
LIVE: Germany’s Covid-19 infection rate drops to lowest in almost 3 weeks
LIVE: Germany’s Covid-19 infection rate drops to lowest in almost 3 weeks
‘Govt nod to private players will transcend India into new space era’: ISRO chief
‘Govt nod to private players will transcend India into new space era’: ISRO chief
Surge in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, CM warns of another lockdown
Surge in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, CM warns of another lockdown
China footprint large on Indian sport
China footprint large on Indian sport
US probes Kia headlight failures, General Motors steering issues
US probes Kia headlight failures, General Motors steering issues
Oxford vaccine in final stage of clinical trials, academic calendar set to be reworked
Oxford vaccine in final stage of clinical trials, academic calendar set to be reworked
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In